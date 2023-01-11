Graduation Day of RMK Group of Institutions held

The Graduation Day of RMK Group of Institutions was held on its campus recently. Nearly, 1,775 students were conferred with degrees on the occasion. Dr V Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, delivered the Graduation Day address and distributed the degrees to the graduates and the Rank certificates to 83 rank holders. He also gave away cash award worth Rs 10.85 lakh.

Dr Kamakoti emphasised the graduands to have dual degree in inter-disciplinary programmes, so that they can contribute for the sustainable development of India in all spheres of frontier technologies.

RS Munirathinam, founder-chairman, RMK Group of Institutions, presided over the function. In his presidential address, the founder-chairman, spoke about the history and achievements of RMK Group of Institutions and advised the students to rise to the occasion and make their parents and the college proud by achieving great career prospects. He congratulated the rank holders and attributed these achievements to the tireless efforts of the faculty members.

Guest of Honour Singaravelu Ekambaram, senior vice president, Cognizant in his address, lauded the earnest efforts of the College Management and the faculty members.

SRMIST, Vadapalani signs MoU with TNASDCL

SRM Institute of Science and Technology College of Science and Humanities, Vadapalani campus, inked a MoU with TN Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics (TNASDCL) in the presence of Correspondent Harini Ravi, Director Academics Dr S Ramachandran, Dean Dr KR Ananthapadmanabhan and Giridharan, Managing Director TNASDCL.

The collaboration will engage in a steady institution-industry interface by industry experts through sharing of experiences and expertise by way of guest lectures, field trips/ internships for students to visualise real-life business situations and work place environment.

It will also enable organising of shortterm continuing education programmes/courses for students on the campus. The MoU will also facilitate to devise a scheme for fostering academia-research-industry partnership and encourage, enhance opportunities for doctoral students to conduct research relevant to industry.