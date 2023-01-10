Drinking water supply to be stopped in 3 Chennai zones for 2 days

CHENNAI: Due to the maintenance and repair works by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), drinking water supply will be suspended in some areas in Adyar, Perungudi and Shollinganallur zones on January 11 and 12.

The Chennai Metro Water Board will be carrying out interconnection works, so an 800 mm pipe from the seawater treatment plant on Velachery - Tambaram road (opposite to National Institute of Wind Energy) will be connected to Madikappam drinking water supply station, noted an official release.

The drinking water supply from 110 MLD from Nemmeli seawater treatment plant will be stopped on Wednesday and Thursday (January 11 and 12) for three zones (zone 13, 14, and 15).

The board advised people to store adequate drinking water as a precaution. In case, if the residents in the mentioned zones require drinking water for emergency needs. They can contact zonal engineers, and would arrange for drinking water through trucks.

Those residing in Taramani, Velachery main road should contact zone 13 (Adyar zone) engineer 8144930913. Several areas in Perungudi zone - Okkiyam - Thuraipakkam, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam and Puzhudhivakkam can reach out 8144930914.

And, Shollinganallur and Semmencheri residents in zone 15 can contact 8144930915 in case of need of drinking water for two days.