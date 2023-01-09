Tumultuous scenes in TN Assembly a personal attack on Guv: BJP

CHENNAI: BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha National chief, Vanathi Srinivasan said that the tumultuous scenes that happened on Monday in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were a personal attack on Governor R.N. Ravi.

Speaking to the reporters after the Assembly session, she asked whether the state government was trying to show off its supremacy over the Governor.

Srinivasan said, "Do you want the Governor to speak only what you think."

She said that if the Governor had omitted certain paragraphs from his speech, it would have been taken up with his office.

The BJP leader said that this was a clear indicator that the state government was not maintaining a good relationship with the Governor.

Srinivasan said that this was setting a bad precedent in the history of the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly.

The first day of the Tamil Nadu legislation in 2023 turned acrimonious after the allies of the ruling DMK, including Congress and VCK shouted slogans against Governor R.N. Ravi and later walked out of the House.

The members shouted slogans like, 'Long Live Tamil Nadu', and 'Condemn Governor'. The members were sore at the Governor after he recently called Tamil Nadu as 'Tamizhagam' and this issue has been raging in the state for the past few days. They questioned his right to suggest a different name for the state and accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics.

The MDMK and CPI(M) members also shouted slogans against the Governor. They also said that the Governor was responsible for the suicide deaths of people due to losses in online gambling as he had not given assent to the bill passed by the Assembly against online gaming. The PMK members also shouted slogans and raised banners demanding the Governor to give assent to the bills against online gambling.