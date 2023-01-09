Tamil Cinema Screenplays, a hit at Chennai book fair

CHENNAI: Screenplays of Tamil movies are among the most sought after at this year's Chennai book fair.

While Directors like Myskkin, Vetrimaaran have released their screenplays in earlier editions too, Tamil Cinema's present 'hot property', Lokesh Kanagaraj's screenplays of his four movies have created a buzz among Tamil cinema enthusiasts, say publishers.

The screenplay of critically acclaimed, 'Jai Bhim' by T J Gnanavel is also among the most sought after among film enthusiasts.

Publishers say that they have already sold about 1,000 copies of these screenplays in the first leg of the book fair.

Arun Mo of Pure Cinema, who has released some of the screenplays said that his team collected handwritten scripts of leading filmmakers and some of them even have storyboards sketched by them. "It helps film students and aspiring filmmakers learn about a filmmaker's thought process," Arun Mo said.

According to the publishers, the filmmakers have also planned to share the revenue from the book sales for conducting cinema workshops and setting up canteens for film technicians.