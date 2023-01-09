ROKA conducts 2-day waste collection drive

CHENNAI: Over 300 people across the city were part of a waste collection drive conducted by Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) in Adyar in the last two days.

“We had people from across the city including Ayanavaram, Perumbakkam, Perungudi, deposit many things. We collected e-waste which was in any condition because usable ones can be donated to Little Drops and Karunai Ullangal,” said Janani Venkitesh, secretary, ROKA.

The unusable ones such as mirrors, inner garments, footwear, pillows and ball point pens will be given for recycling. “These items are generally dumped on the roadside, in dust bins and end up in landfills. So, we want to create awareness on collecting them, and sending for processing,” she said.

The e-waste will be repaired and distributed to government organisations. “It’d be given to schools and college students who are in need of laptops and other electronic materials,” Swathi Ramanan, vice president of the association.