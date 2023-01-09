Over 20,000 runners take part in Chennai marathon

CHENNAI: More than 20,000 runners participated in the 11th edition of Chennai marathon held by Chennai Runners here on Sunday. For the full marathon in male category, Vinod Kumar Srinivasan from Coimbatore won the first place. Kenyan runner Brigid Jerend Kimitwai won in the female category. The marathon also had 30 debutant runners with visual disability, 50 blade runners and 50 wheelchair users. Additionally, there were professional runners, passionate runners, groups from various corporates in Chennai and people participating in the marathon for the first time. This is the largest running event to be held in Chennai and the second largest in the country.