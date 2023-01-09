Man arrested for murder of mother-in-law in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man murdered his mother-in-law after an altercation with her at their residence in Thiruvallur district on Sunday. The arrested person was identified as Kuppan, a casual labourer of Pethikuppam near Gummidipoondi.

He was living with his wife, Kasturi and two children. Kasturi's mother, Kalyani (65) was living in a nearby village with one of her sons.

Police said that Kuppan and Kasturi used to fight often over domestic issues.

Recently, after one such quarrel with the husband, Kasturi left her home and went and stayed with her mother, Kasturi.

On Sunday, Kuppan visited her mother-in-law's home and demanded that his wife be sent back to live with him. He also picked up an argument with Kalyani over her daughter always fighting with him. As the verbal duel escalated, Kuppan took a knife and tried to attack Kasturi.

Seeing her daughter being attacked, the elderly woman tried to stop Kuppan and in the melee, Kuppan inflicted cut injuries on the elderly woman. As she started bleeding, neighbours came to the rescue and moved the elderly woman to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Gummidipoondi Police registered a case of murder and arrested Kuppan.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.