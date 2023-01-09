CMDA to prepare climate action plan for metropolitan area
CHENNAI: While the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to release the final version of Climate Action Plan for the city, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to prepare its own plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), which will be integrate into Third Master Plan (TMP) and Comprehensive Shoreline Development Plan (CSDP) – both under various stages of preparation.
As per a CMDA document, climate change scenarios will be developed as a part of the CSDP, keeping GCC’s and CMA’s plans as base.
The proposed CSDP will be fully integrated with the Chennai Climate Action plans of Chennai Corporation and the planning authority, the document said.
The planning authority will also create projections associated with potential shoreline infrastructure work in the context of increased frequency and severity of extreme climate events, which may restrict certain types of grey infrastructure being developed close to shoreline.
Also, the shoreline development plan and climate action plan will assess risk scenarios from a social perspective including assessment of people, who are likely to have to be resettled for their own safety and impact on livelihoods, among others.
It may be noted that the CMA extends up to 1,189 sq km now, and a GO has been issued to extend the limits to 5,904 sq km. The Chennai Corporation is just 426 sq km.
Meanwhile, the GCC is in the process of finalising the climate action plan as over 400 residents and environmentalists sent their suggestions on the draft climate action plan, which pointed out that 100 metres of the coast was at a risk of submersion due to 7 cm of sea level rise within the next five years.
This would affect the North Chennai Thermal Power plants by 2100 and would require replacement. Also, 28 MTC bus stops, 18 Metro stations and other physical infrastructure will be affected.
