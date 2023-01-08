Traffic diversions in Mambalam for one yr: Check details

CHENNAI: The Chennai Traffic Police on Sunday have proposed to introduce traffic diversion from tomorrow in Mambalam in view of the construction work to be carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
All you need to know about changes:
The construction work of Kodambakkam Metro Station is to be carried out by CMRL on Chennai Mambalam Main Road (Kodambakkam Metro Station).
These traffic changes (from 9.01.2023 to 07.04.2024) are being extended by another 15 months as the trial run was carried out for a period of one week with effect from 25.12.2022 by planning traffic changes to facilitate carrying out Chennai Metro works.
Traffic is prohibited on Mambalam Main Road from Thyagaraya Gramani Road Junction to Habibullah Road Junction.
Light vehicles desirous of going towards Kodambakkam flyover from Mambalam Main Road will be prohibited at the junction of Thyagaraya Gramani Road and the above vehicles can also pass through Thyagaraya Salai, North Usman Road and Habibullah Road.
Light vehicles desirous of going from Kodambakkam flyover side to T Nagar on Mambalam Main Road are prohibited at the junction of Habibullah Road and can pass through Habibullah Road and North Usman Road.
All motorists are requested to cooperate with this traffic change.
