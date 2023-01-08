Krishna water to be suspended as Chennai reservoirs almost full: WRD

CHENNAI: The major reservoirs in Chennai are almost full with 90 per cent storage capacity with copious inflow of Krishna water in 2022. The Water Resources Department (WRD) requested the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the Krishna water to Chennai. The discharge is expected to be suspended by this week.

In addition, officials ensured that Chennai city will not experience a drought situation during summer this year.

“The water from Andhra Pradesh was released in May 2022, the inflow gradually decreased in September 2022, when the city reservoirs reached full capacity due to an intense spell during the southwest monsoon. So far, we have received at least 3 TMC of Krishna water. However, as per agreement 12 – 15 TMC should be given to Chennai reservoirs, due to good brim in the water bodies, we requested to reduce the water discharge,” said a senior WRD official.

The official added that based on the availability in the neighboring State the water will be discharged, at times they release 1,000 cusecs and when the runoff is less there, the inflow decreases. At present, Chennai reservoir receives 500 cusecs of water and it is expected to gradually decrease to 100 – 300 cusecs. The water inflow from Krishna water would stop in the next two – three days.

The water from the reservoirs will be distributed for drinking water purposes in the city through Chennai Metro Water board. If required, the department would request to release Krishna water in the summer this year. It is noted that the city’s major reservoirs have at least 10 TMC of water against 11 TMC storage capacities, and there won’t be water crises in Chennai.

After the Krishna water is suspended in the city, the WRD is expected to resume maintenance work in the reservoirs and canals. “Several works will be carried out including desilting, lining, repair works will be resumed from next week,” said another WRD official.