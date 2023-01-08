Fishermen groups clash at Pulicat lake; police deployed

CHENNAI: At least six persons were injured in a clash between fishermen groups at Pazhaverkudu in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. Police have arrested 13 persons in connection with the clash. Police said that the clash was between fishermen from Gunangkuppam, Naduvur Madha Kupam, Aandi Kuppam and Kottai Kuppam.

Thirupalaivanam police said that tension was simmering between the fishermen of Gunangkuppam and the others for the past few months as the former were using nets meant for seas in the Pulicat lake, after which the district administration had to intervene and issue guidelines.

Few days ago, when fishermen from Naduvur madha kuppam were fishing in the Pulicat lake, the fishermen of Gunangkuppam came there and picked up an argument with the other group. They were pacified by the local police.

On Saturday, as Kottai Kuppam fishermen were fishing in the Pulicat lake they found that Gunangkuppam fishermen were fishing outside their allotted place, after which an argument broke out and fishermen from other hamlets too reached the scene.

Seven persons were injured in the clash and they were sent to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment by police and revenue officials who reached the scene.

On Saturday night, people from Naduvur Madha Kupam and Kottai Kuppam staged a protest demanding the arrest of Gunangkuppam fishermen. Police strength have been posted in the neighbourhood to prevent any untoward incident. Further investigations are on.