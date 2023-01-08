Vetri Maaran presents prizes to short film winners of Loyola college
CHENNAI: Prashanth Hospitals collaborated with the students of the department of visual communications at Loyola College to organise ‘Save Young Hearts’, a campaign under which students participated in many cultural events. Director Vetri Maaran presented the prizes for the short film competition during the valedictory on Friday.
Along with the award, the top three winners received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 respectively. The first place was awarded to Dopamine Devil, second to Vizhithukkol, and third to Lifestyle. The films were screened for the audience and the students cheered for their fellow mates.
The theme of the short film competition was encouraging a better lifestyle to ensure a good and healthy heart. Congratulating the winners on their victory and cheekily commenting on how well the production of these films was, Vetri Maaran said, “These films are really well-made in terms of story and direction. You might have smoked a couple of cigarettes yourself while working on the script,”
He continued, “What you showed in your films, shouldn’t end here. All of you should work towards inculcating a healthy lifestyle. It is also very important that you watch what you eat; be it in terms of sugar intake or from where you get your food.”
At the end of his address, he thanked his faculty and alma mater without whom he would not be where he is today and said he owed his success to his mentor Balu Mahendra and his college, Loyola.
On the work front, director Vetri Maaran is currently working on Viduthalai and has Suriya-starrer Vaadivasal in the pipeline.
