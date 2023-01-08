DGP makes surprise inspection at Nolambur police station

CHENNAI: DGP, C Sylendra Babu, made a surprise visit to Nolambur Police station in Chennai city and reviewed the functioning of personnel at the police station pending cases on Saturday morning.

The Head of Police Force (HoPF) reviewed the case files and enquired about the progress in the investigations. He also enquired whether the weekly off for constables and sub inspectors are adhered to.

The DGP advised the personnel to behave in a friendly manner with public who visit the police station to give complaints.

The Director General of Police also gave a cash reward of Rs 5,000 to constable Lalitha for proper maintenance of records in the police station.