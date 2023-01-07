Prison department sets up stall at Chennai book fair

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu prison department has set up a stall (Stall no.286) at the ongoing 46th Chennai Book Fair to collect books from donors, which will be added to prison libraries across the State.

The Prison Department officials said that they have received good response for the initiative and have received over a 100 books in the last couple of days and invite public to donate more books in the coming days.

Prison department officials said that they will also be sending staff to the addresses of people who have volunteered to donate more books to collect them from their doorstep. A majority of the books received so far are biographies of State, national and world leaders and that of famous personalities. Prison officials said that these books will be distributed across the nine major central prisons.