Lost a good friend, says actor Rajinikanth on Sudhakar death

The actor paid his last rites to Rajini's fan club member Sudhakar.
CHENNAI: Sudhakar, state administrator of the All India Rajini Fans Club, passed away due to illness on Friday. Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respects to his body.

Meeting media persons, the actor said "Sudhakar has been my longtime friend. He had a lot of love and affection towards me. He had been in ill health for the past two years. We treated him in various hospitals.”

“But we never expected him to leave us so soon. May his soul rest in peace,” Rajini said.

