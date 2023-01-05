Man arrested for cheating sanitary worker of Rs 10L
CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly cheating a conservancy worker of the Greater Chennai corporation by collecting Rs 10 lakh on the promise of getting him a house allotted at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Corporation at KP Park in Basin Bridge.
The arrested man was identified as Augustine of Narasimha Nagar in Pulianthope, who allegedly collected Rs 10 lakh from the sanitary worker, Francis, of the same neighborhood in 2018 claiming that he knew influential people. Francis believed his claims and gave the cash but he never got the promised dwelling unit. After he kept on demanding the money back, Augustine reportedly returned Rs 4 lakh in 2021.
Francis continued to ask for the rest of the money, but Augustine failed to pay it back. Following this, Francis had lodged a complaint with Basin Bridge police station. After enquiry the police arrested Augustine.
