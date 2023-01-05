Can decide only on basis of evidence, observes HC
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday observed that it would pass orders in the appeal preferred by Yuvaraj, a life-term convict in the Gokulraj murder case only on the basis of merit supported by evidence and not on emotional grounds.
A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh made this observation while hearing the appeals preferred by Yuvaraj, Gokulraj’s parents, and a suo motu contempt initiated against one Swathy who was allegedly seen with Yuvaraj in a video.
While Yuvaraj wanted to quash the life jail term, Gokulraj’s parent’s challenged the acquittal of five people who were booked in the case. Since Swathy, a sensational witness in the case, made a false statement on oath, the HC initiated the criminal contempt case against her.
Even though the matter was tried before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the judges who heard the case are sitting in the principal seat at Chennai now.
When these matters were taken up for hearing, Gokulraj’s parents counsel submitted that their son was speaking with Swathy and then he was taken into the temple by the convicted persons.
Recording the submissions, the judges held that CCTV footage evidence only shows the appellant/Yuvaraj and others going along with the deceased into the temple, but there is no further evidence.
Responding to the query, the parents of the victim submitted that they would furnish further evidence to prove their case.
Meanwhile, the judges said that they can go only by the evidence and not merely on emotional grounds. The case has been adjourned to Friday for further arguments.
