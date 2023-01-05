DMK MLAs meeting at Anna Arivalayam called on Jan 10
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a meeting of the party legislators at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday, January 10.
DMK chief whip Govi Chezhian on Thursday announced that the meeting of the party MLAs would happen at 11am at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday, January 10. The meeting is expected to discuss the party’s strategy for the first session of the state Assembly, which would commence with the Governor’s address on January 9. The DMK leadership will spell out its floor strategy for the brief session, which would be the first in the calendar year.
Expectations about the session have increased owing to suspense over the likely seating arrangement for AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami who have locked horns over the ownership of the AIADMK party.
In the same breath, critics are keeping a close eye on the reception likely to be accorded to debutant Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who was inducted into the state Cabinet recently.
The Opposition could also get on the nerves of the treasury benches for its failure to get the online gambling ban and a host of other bills approved by the Governor. The government’s treatment of the Governor in the wake of his controversial remarks about the Dravidian ideology has also heightened the excitement surrounding the session.
