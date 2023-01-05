DMK MLAs meeting at Anna Arivalayam called on Jan 10

DMK chief whip Govi Chezhian on Thursday announced that the meeting of the party MLAs would happen at 11am at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday, January 10. The meeting is expected to discuss the party’s strategy for the first session of the state Assembly, which would commence with the Governor’s address on January 9. The DMK leadership will spell out its floor strategy for the brief session, which would be the first in the calendar year.