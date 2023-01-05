Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.10 cr at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.10 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested three passengers on Thursday.

The officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Thursday.

On suspicion, when they intercepted two passengers of Chennai they gave evasive replies and were found to be nervous. Later, during the personal search, the officials found both passengers had stuck gold in paste form on the back of their shoulders.

The customs recovered and seized 1.5 kgs of gold worth Rs 73.28 lakh and both of them were arrested for further inquiry.

In another incident, the customs officials intercepted a passenger from Chennai who arrived from Dubai.

During a personal search, they found he had concealed gold inside his clothes. The officials recovered and seized 770 grams of gold worth Rs 37.56 lakh and he was arrested for further inquiry.