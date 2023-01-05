Corporation releases final voters list for Chennai, over 38L enrolled

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) released the final voters list for Chennai on Thursday. The list was released by the Additional District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Revenue and Finance M S Prasanth in the presence of recognized political party representatives at Ripon Building.

A total of 38,92,457 names were enrolled in the 16 assembly constituencies in the city, including 19,15,611 men, 19,75,788 women and 1,058 third gender candidates as per the draft voter list.

The number of voters in the final revised list is 0.26 per cent less than the draft list as 10,180 names were removed after addition, deletion and correction of entries in the electoral rolls. After direct inspection of the forms received by the concerned Polling Station Officer, orders are issued by the Electoral Registration Officers of the Assembly Constituency regarding the acceptance or rejection of the forms.

On the basis of the accepted forms, the consolidated final voter list with draft voter list for the year 2023 has been prepared. The highest number of voters enrolled in Velachery with 3,07,831 and the lowest 1,70,125 voters in Harbour. The list is available on www.elections.tn.gov.in.