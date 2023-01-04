Good things for those who thrift: Where to fall in love with pre-loved
CHENNAI: If you ever think of ways to be fashionable but sustainable, trendy but economical, then, thrifting checks all these boxes. Thrifting not only gives a new home to pre-loved items but is also green and contributes greatly to combat environmental issues. Here are a few thrift shops in the city that you can try out:
The Relove Closet:
This thrift store in Besant Nagar is run by women for women. They have pre-loved party wear from brands like H&M, Zara, Vero Moda, Urbanic and lots more. Everyone who’s unsure of online shopping can pre-book your trial appointment and thrift all the clothes you would love. The store is open from Monday to Saturday. Visit them to fall in love with the pre-loved clothes and accessories such as bags, clutches, shoes, and sandals.
Instagram: @therelovecloset
The Cause Wear:
This online store offers you various collections of thrifted, upcycled, and preloved items with the aim to promote sustainable fashion. From western wear to Indian wear, along with footwear, bags and accessories, you can find everything in trend at a reasonable rate. For budget shoppers, they have an ‘under 300 store’ with all items at and below Rs. 300. If you are all in for sustainable fashion, they also manufacture limited edition original collections made from recycled cotton.
Instagram: @thecausewear
Thrifts Club:
This online women’s clothing store, run by Nakshatra Murthy, is a platform that has both ethnic and western wear for women and a separate platform for men called Mens Thrift Club’. This online store completely functions on a first-come-first-serve basis and also has the size and price mentioned in the caption. This store is known to be famous and the favourite of thrift lovers.
Instagram: @thrifts_club
Twice Treasured:
The newborn you saw sleeping yesterday has started taking its first few steps as a toddler today. These tiny tots grow so fast that they outgrow their clothes and toys even faster. A thrift shop for babies makes absolute sense, right? Founded by three working moms- Twice Treasured is the perfect platform to give your gently used items to other babies and get some for your babies. They have various categories from clothing, feeding, playing, and bedding for both boys and girls. They also have products for new moms and moms-to-be such as carriers, maternity belts and pillows, breast milk pumps, and lots more.
Instagram: @shoptwicetreasured
Escape Closet:
Started by a NIFT student, this compact store located in Adambakkam is a great place to give your closet a makeover with pre-loved clothes. They have various fashionable clothes ranging from blazers, oversized tees, sweatshirts, cargo pants, jumpsuits, denim, and much more under men, women and gender-fluid categories. This is a one-stop store as they also have accessories, shoes and hats; most of them come under Rs 999.
Instagram: @escaped_closet
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android