Annamalai engages in war of words with journalists
CHENNAI: In the wake of former BJP leader Gayathri Raguram’s serious allegations against BJP state president K Annamalai that no women leader were safe under his leadership, the former IPS officer-turned-politician met reporters on Wednesday at the party office with an intention to give explanation to the charges levelled against him. However, the state BJP chief’s interaction with the scribes took a serious turn when he resorted to singling out journalists and engaged in a war of words.
Flanked by former minister HV Hande and other party functionaries, Annamalai started the presser flagging the issue related to the DMK men sexually abusing a woman cop on duty in their party’s public meeting. He pointed out the murder of former DMK MP Masthan and said these incidents go to prove the deteriorating law and order in the state.
He, however, deflected the questions on allegations levelled against him by Gayathri Raguram, who quit the party on Tuesday. “I have a policy not to talk about the functionaries quitting the party. I wish them luck. Since it is a democratic party, anybody can air their views,” he said and added that he was not here to impress upon anyone.
When a reporter questioned that he has been levelling charges against many senior leaders and Ministers in the ruling party, but he was not forthcoming to furnish evidence to substantiate his claims, the visually upset BJP chief entered into a heated argument with the reporter. Subsequent exchanges escalated when another reporter questioned about the suspicious death of a woman in Coimbatore after she disappeared from Isha Yoga Centre.
