Annamalai engages in war of words with journalists

CHENNAI: In the wake of former BJP leader Gayathri Raguram’s serious allegations against BJP state president K Annamalai that no women leader were safe under his leadership, the former IPS officer-turned-politician met reporters on Wednesday at the party office with an intention to give explanation to the charges levelled against him. However, the state BJP chief’s interaction with the scribes took a serious turn when he resorted to singling out journalists and engaged in a war of words.