Harassment complaint against DMK youth wing functionaries withdrawn

CHENNAI: The complaint lodged by the woman constable against the two DMK party's youth wing functionaries for allegedly harassing her was withdrawn., said the police officials on Tuesday. The two DMK functionaries had tendered an apology, added the police officials.

A woman police personnel was allegedly harassed by two DMK party's youth wing functionaries during a public meeting at the Virugambakkam area of Chennai on December 31. On Sunday, a complaint was lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station in this regard.

Several top DMK leaders like MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the meeting where the alleged incident happened.

The event was organised to mark 100 years of former party General Secretary K Anbazhagan. In her complaint, the woman constable mentioned that she was harassed by two DMK youth wing members identified as Praveen and Ekambaram during the event.

However, when the policemen went to arrest the two, they were stopped by DMK members.

The opposition BJP slammed the DMK for the "disgraceful" incident. BJP State President Annamalai took to Twitter and alleged that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting the two individuals accused of harassing the constable.