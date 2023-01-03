‘Harassed’ woman cop withdraws complaint

CHENNAI: The controversy over the alleged harassment of a woman cop on duty by DMK men at a function in Virugambakkam recently in the city took a new twist with the victim withdrawing the complaint.

“The police woman was in the first ring of bandobust at the crowded venue. The second ring of security was provided by party cadre. The woman cop felt violated by two men deployed in the second ring of bandobust,’’ a senior police official said. Immediately after the incident, the police managed to nab the two DMK men.