‘Harassed’ woman cop withdraws complaint

CHENNAI: The controversy over the alleged harassment of a woman cop on duty by DMK men at a function in Virugambakkam recently in the city took a new twist with the victim withdrawing the complaint.
“The police woman was in the first ring of bandobust at the crowded venue. The second ring of security was provided by party cadre. The woman cop felt violated by two men deployed in the second ring of bandobust,’’ a senior police official said. Immediately after the incident, the police managed to nab the two DMK men.
The woman cop, who initially flagged the issue, felt that the ‘harassment issue’ was being blown out of proportion and the incident could be an accidental body contact.
After the two men tendered unconditional apology and claimed that the incident was purely accidental, the woman cop on Monday decided to withdraw her complaint. “CCTV footage also indicated the body contact could have been accidental,” a police officer noted.
