City

DMK suspends cadres who allegedly misbehaved with woman cop

The two suspended, S Praveen and C Yekambaram belong to Western district of Chennai, said an official statement from the Minister.
Minister Duraimurugan
Minister Duraimurugan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: After uproar from several opposition parties and public, DMK has initiated disciplinary action against its two cadres for allegedly misbehaving with a woman cop.

The party's general secretary Duraimurugan undersigned a note stating the suspension of the primary membership of S Praveen and C Yekambaram of Western district of Chennai for violating the party discipline and acting in a manner bringing disrepute to the party.

Minister Duraimurugan
Sexual harassment of woman cop: OPS flays TN for not taking action

The two had allegedly misbehaved with a woman cop during a DMK function at Virugambakkam. The lady cop who lodged a complaint later backtracked.

Minister Duraimurugan
Act against cadres who misbehaved with woman cop: Oppn to DMK

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in