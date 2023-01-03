DMK suspends cadres who allegedly misbehaved with woman cop

CHENNAI: After uproar from several opposition parties and public, DMK has initiated disciplinary action against its two cadres for allegedly misbehaving with a woman cop.
The party's general secretary Duraimurugan undersigned a note stating the suspension of the primary membership of S Praveen and C Yekambaram of Western district of Chennai for violating the party discipline and acting in a manner bringing disrepute to the party.
The two had allegedly misbehaved with a woman cop during a DMK function at Virugambakkam. The lady cop who lodged a complaint later backtracked.
