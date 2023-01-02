Man who Kerala police was after arrested at the Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police was arrested at the Chennai airport on Sunday night.

The immigration officials were scanning the documents of the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night found a passenger Ajith Joseph of Wayanad was on the lookout by the Kerala police for the past one year.

Soon the officials detained Ajith and during the inquiry, they found that a year ago his wife filed a dowry case against Ajith at the Kerala police station and when the police were about to arrest Ajith he managed to escape abroad.

Later the LOC was issued to all the airports across the country by the Kerala police and on Monday Ajith was detained when he landed in Chennai.

The immigration officials handed over Ajith to the airport police station and soon a special team from Kerala would arrive in Chennai to arrest Ajith and take him in custody.