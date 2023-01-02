City

Man who Kerala police was after arrested at the Chennai airport

The immigration officials were scanning the documents of the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night found a passenger Ajith Joseph of Wayanad was on the lookout by the Kerala police for the past one year.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police was arrested at the Chennai airport on Sunday night.

The immigration officials were scanning the documents of the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night found a passenger Ajith Joseph of Wayanad was on the lookout by the Kerala police for the past one year.

Soon the officials detained Ajith and during the inquiry, they found that a year ago his wife filed a dowry case against Ajith at the Kerala police station and when the police were about to arrest Ajith he managed to escape abroad.

Later the LOC was issued to all the airports across the country by the Kerala police and on Monday Ajith was detained when he landed in Chennai.

The immigration officials handed over Ajith to the airport police station and soon a special team from Kerala would arrive in Chennai to arrest Ajith and take him in custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
Kerala Police
Special Team
Dowry case
Immigration officials
airport police station

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in