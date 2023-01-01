Public can approach GCC to carry out projects under Nammaku Naame

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) stated that the infrastructure projects under Nammaku Naame scheme such as parks and playgrounds in the city can be approached by the public based on their requirements in their locality.

The civic body authorities will implement the project with the fund allocated by the government.

They recently announced that if the residents' welfare association and individuals provide one share of funds, the government will provide an additional two shares if the funds and special projects recommended by the people will be carried out.

Also, the public should contribute at least 50 percent of the project estimate for works related to water body restoration. There is no maximum limit on public participation in this scheme.

The corporation has decided to carry out 416 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 41 crore in the city. We have obtained permission from the government to implement 372 project works at a total cost of Rs 35 crore including Rs 15 crore from the government and Rs 19 crore of public contribution, stated an official release.

Under the scheme, several projects will be carried out, such as plant saplings, construction of playgrounds and parks, beautification of Chennai city, improving smart classrooms, public toilets, roads, and footpaths. The government granted permission to implement these projects in the city.

In addition, the government allocated Rs 24 crore for the projects to be implemented under Nammaku Naame scheme. A total of Rs 15 crore is spent on various projects, and at least Rs 9 crore is remaining.

The GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated that the public can approach the civic body authorities regarding the requirements in their locality, such as parks, playgrounds. The corporation will implement the projects with the amount remaining.