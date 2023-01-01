Maid held for overdosing elderly woman, looting ornaments

CHENNAI: Police arrested a maid who overdosed an elderly woman and looted the gold ornaments she was wearing in Thalambur on Saturday. Thirumoorthy of Thalambur in OMR was staying in an apartment with his wife and mother-in-law Rajalakshmi (62), a diabetic. He appointed Vijayalakshmi (46) to look after Rajalakshmi. A few days ago, the couple went to their native in Andhra Pradesh leaving the maid and the senior citizen alone at home. Police said Vijayalakshmi had overdosed Rajalakshmi making her unconscious. Later, she took the 8.5 sovereign gold ornaments that Rajalakshmi was wearing and escaped from the spot. When the couple reached home on Saturday, they found Rajalakshmi unconscious and the gold jewels missing. Soon, he filed a complaint at the Thalambur police station, and a case was registered. With the help of mobile phone signals, cops traced Vijayalakshmi near the Siruseri bus stop and seized the gold ornaments. She was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.