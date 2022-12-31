Pre-events of Chennai literary festival to begin on Jan 4

CHENNAI: The School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sport Development Udhayanidhi Stalin are set to inaugurate the pre-events of Chennai literary festival for college students on January 4.

Several competitions and workshops will be held for college students on January 4 and 5, before the actual inauguration of the three-day literary festival on January 6, focusing both on school and college students, at the Anna Centenary Library.

The education department together with the Directorate of public libraries will conduct events on literature and arts at 4-5 colleges in the city before kickstarting the festival. The events will include essay writing, slam poetry, literary debate, film appreciation, literary memes and literary quiz.

The department had planned to conduct four literary festivals, owing to the announcement made in the assembly to celebrate Tamil literature. The festivals will be held under prominent Tamil Nadu rivers named; Siruvani, Vaigai, Cauvery and Porunai.

In November, the Porunai literature festival was held in Tirunelveli. A similar festival is planned in Chennai too. The festival will have stalls with literary works for both college and school students. Additionally, competitions will be held in the festival for children and Chennai's history in terms of books, videos and literature will be part of the festival.

Meanwhile, the contents of the festival will be uploaded online for the public.