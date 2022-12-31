Man held for sexually assaulting woman and blackmailing her

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Avadi City police for allegedly blackmailing a woman with a video of him allegedly sexually assaulting her. Police said that the man allegedly spiked the woman's drink and sexually abused her. He was arrested on Friday.

The victim is a widow and works at a private hotel. She also works as an agent for a self-help group, through which the accused, Suresh had acquainted with her. He had gotten a loan through the woman several months ago and kept evading her without paying interest.

Three months ago, he contacted Hema and asked her to come to the room he was staying in and get the money from him. He gave her a spiked drink and after she lost consciousness, he sexually assaulted her and recorded the same.

He then started blackmailing her with the video clip and demanded money from her. When she refused to pay, he threatened her that he will release the video online.

Recently, the man sent the video to her relative after which she filed a police complaint. He was arrested on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.