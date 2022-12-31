Reporter's diary: Gaffe or Freudian slip? Argument continues
CHENNAI: Often, journalists debate and discuss political developments and funny events that unfold during programmes and political parties’ events. Given the number of politicians, who often have foot-in-the-mouth moments in public, there was no dearth of such interesting chit-chat in the newsroom.
One such incident triggered an interesting debate whether the politician’s unintended usage of a phrase that was unsuitable for the occasion falls into ‘Freudian slip’ or a ‘gaffe’? For the uninitiated, a Freudian slip is an error in speech, memory or physical action that occurs due to the interference of an unconscious subdued with or internal train of thought.
The origin of the debate came from the memorial day observed for the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. A senior leader of the party, while addressing his supporters, said “…in the glorious day of Amma’s death anniversary (Amma irantha intha pon naalil)…”
Suffice to say that it turned into a content for meme creators and added to the long list of the leader’s gaffe. Adding to this, a video of his supporters distributing sweets to celebrate the occasion went viral.
Coming back to the debate among journos in the newsroom, arguments/opinions flew back and forth for a while and turned into a useful one to learn new words and usage. Thanks to the gaffe or a slip!
— Shanmugha Sundaram, Chennai
