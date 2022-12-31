City Corpn councillor's husband arrested for extortion

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested the husband of a Chennai Corporation councillor who allegedly harassed street vendors in Washermanpet by demanding bribes.

The accused, G Jegadeesan, husband of ward 51 councillor Niranjana was arrested from his hideout in Madurai by a special team, police sources said.

Jegadeesan had allegedly demanded Rs 200 bribe from the vendors and shopkeepers on the busy MC road in Washermanpet.

Police learnt of the harassment by the councillor's husband last week while they went to evict some of the vendors who had set up shop on the sidewalk.

A woman vendor complained to the police about the harassment by the councillor's husband and also alleged that he also verbally abused her. Subsequently, a case was registered by the police and Jegadessan was arrested. He was booked under sections including 294 (b) (uttering obscenity), 384 (extortion), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Jegadeesan was earlier booked by City Police in April for allegedly intimidating police personnel. A video clip of him abusing the police personnel by throwing weight around claiming that he is the ward councillor of the ruling DMK.