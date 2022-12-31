12 injured after a private bus rammed into a lorry near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: As many as 12 people were injured after a private bus rammed into a lorry near Chengalpattu on Saturday.

Police said around 40 Adhiparasakthi devotees from Salem visited the Adhiparasakthi temple in Melmaruvathur in a bus.

On Saturday early morning after the special pooja the group started to Salem in the bus and when they were speeding on the Trichy-Chennai National highway near Padalam the visibility was too low due to fog and the driver of the bus rammed into the lorry and on impact 12 devotees suffered severe injuries and they were rescued by the onlookers and sent to the Chengalpattu GH.

The Maduranthakam police registered a case and said the bus driver should have controlled his speed while the visibility was too low.

Following the accident, the traffic was affected on the National Highway for about an hour.