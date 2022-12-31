1 lakh visitors throng Vandalur zoo in 8 days

CHENNAI: Owing to half-yearly vacation and subsequent year-end festivals, the public have been thronging at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur recently.

In the past eight days, one lakh people have reportedly visited the zoo and on Friday alone, 17,000 people visited the location.

With reportedly 2,382 animals and birds housed inside the zoo, several tourists and the public have paid a visit during the half-yearly vacation that began on December 26 for all schools.

Subsequently, owing to the vacations and in the last 8 days, a large number of school students from Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, which are adjacent to Chennai and the suburbs of Chennai, and members of the public, along with their families, visited the zoo. And on Friday alone, 17,000 visitors were recorded.

Meanwhile, a Vandalur zoo official said, "With surge in visitors every day, we have made all necessary arrangements for the public, including safety measures. We have also urged the public to follow the Covid protocols. Additionally, considering the new year, we anticipate more visitors."