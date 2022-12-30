People's Plan to eco-restore Ennore wetlands released

CHENNAI: Fed up with the rampant degradation of Ennore Wetlands, activists and fishermen from local villages have prepared a plan for eco-restoration of the wetlands and urged the government to utilize traditional knowledge of the fishermen while carrying out any work.

K Raju of Save Ennore Creek Campaign said that the government sees the Kosasthalaiyar and Ennore Creek only as a rainwater drainage. "Local people know more about the area and projects are being implemented without any discussions with the locals.

The government should utilize the traditional knowledge while safeguarding the natural environment of the wetland, whichever remains, " he said.

As per the 'People's Plan' launched on Friday, the government should remove the entire extent of fly ash as mapped by the expert committee appointed by National Green Tribunal and transported out so that the affected area can be restored as wetland and traditional fish ponds.

"Floodplains (Paraval) that remain free of encroachments must be converted into mangrove plantation zones to encourage fish productivity. Mangrove zones also serve as fresh water recharge zones, " the plan said.

The People's Plan also urges the government to conduct a full fledged audit of encroachments such as coal yards, petroleum storage terminals and others, and take action against the encroachers.

The mouth of the estuary should be kept open permanently by constructing a sea wall.

Discharge of hot water from both the thermal power plants affects the temperature and natural state of the river, hence both of these outlets must be plugged and alternate disposal methods should be devised, it added.

Meanwhile, the Nityanand Jayaraman of Save Ennore Creek Campaign and local fishermen raised alarm on the invasion of Ennore and Pulicat wetlands by Charru Mussels. They lamented that the invasion by the alien species affects the livelihood of local fishermen apart from affecting the environment.

A few days ago, residents near Ennore urged the government to devise an exclusive plan for north Chennai to prevent air pollution.