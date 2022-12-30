New Year eve: Beaches, swimming pools out of bounds for revellers
CHENNAI: After deciding to restrict New Year celebrations in public places to 1 am, Chennai city police held meetings with representatives of star hotels, clubs and bars to insist on following safety protocols and instructed them to wind up the revelry within the deadline.
These facilities that have swimming pools were instructed to ensure that the pools are secured and off-limit for guests. The number of guests should be limited to 80 per cent of the capacity, they were told.
Hotels should also ensure that they have enough staff in place to ensure there is no harassment of women guests and also make sure that CCTV cameras are in place and functioning.
Senior officers also instructed them to ensure that arrangements are in place to make sure that drunk patrons do not take out vehicles and instead facilitate cab services for them.
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai City police have made arrangements to deploy 16,000 personnel to ensure that the public celebrates the New Year peacefully and safely. A total of 368 vehicle inspection points will be set up across the city and 30 patrol vehicles with cameras fitted in front will be used, said Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.
To avoid drowning at beaches, special rescue teams and boats have been arranged. Vehicles will not be allowed inside Kamarajar Salai after 9 pm that night. People are also prohibited to take bath in the sea and police booths for assistance will be placed across the beach. Similar booths will be placed on Santhome Road, Kamarajar Road and Besant Nagar, police said.
