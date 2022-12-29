Fog engulfs city airport, flights diverted to Bengaluru, Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The dense fog that covered most parts of the southern suburbs disrupted flight service at Chennai airport, forcing officials to divert aircrafts to Bengaluru and Coimbatore on Wednesday. The fog that engulfed the area since 7 am brought down visibility, due to which Qatar Airlines flight that was about to land with 248 passengers at 7 am was unable to do so. It was then diverted to Bengaluru. An Indigo Airlines flight from Coimbatore that was to land here at 7.30 am was sent back, while the flights that arrived from Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru were diverted to Bengaluru and Coimbatore. The fog also affected flight departure, due to which services to Bengaluru, Rajahmundry, Kolkata and Delhi departed after a delay.