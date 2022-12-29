Duo gets high after burglary, arrested from rly platform
CHENNAI: In a case of celebrating a little too soon, two men involved in a house break in Mambalam got high on liquor and passed out on the platform in Egmore railway station on Tuesday, from where they were arrested by railway police personnel. Officials recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from them.
The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Kareem (37) of Ambattur and Kumar (29) of Padikuppam. During the day, Abdul Kareem works as a painter while Kumar is an auto driver and the duo moonlights as burglars, police said.
Investigations revealed that the two broke into a house in Mambalam and stole seven sovereign jewellery and Rs 50,000. After the burglary, the two of them consumed alcohol and passed out.
The railway police personnel patrolling the station found the duo on the platform during odd hours. When they tried to wake them up, officials found the booty on them. Investigations revealed that they were involved in a burglary the previous night. The stolen valuables were recovered from the duo, who were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android