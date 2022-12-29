Additional stoppage for weekly express train from Chennai

Chennai: South Central Railway has notified temporary stoppage at Nagbhir Station for train no 12851/12852 Bilaspur Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bilaspur Jn Weekly Superfast Express from January 8, 2023.

Train no 12852 leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central for Bilaspur junction will stop at Nagbhir for two minutes from 7.19hrs with effect from January 9 (Monday) 2023. Train no 12851 leaving Bilaspur junction for Chennai Central will stop at Nagbhir for two minutes from 15.24hrs from January 8, 2023, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.