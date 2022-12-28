Stalin wishes PM Modi’s mom a speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben a speedy recovery.
In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin said, "Deeply concerned about the health of our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi's mother#HeerabenModi who has been hospitalised. Wishing her a speedy recovery."
Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted to hospital and her condition is reported to be stable. The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."
