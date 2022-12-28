IIT-M partners with GUVI for excellence in e-learning services
CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT-R) is partnering with IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Edtech Startup GUVI for new initiatives to drive excellence in e-learning services.
Accordingly, GUVI will collaborate on research to upgrade its placement-oriented career programme ‘ZEN Class’ and mentorship by meeting the standards of excellence in e-learning services through IIT-R.
GUVI empowers career aspirants for IT and software jobs through self-paced learning tech courses, ZEN class career programmes, and other vernacular EdTech services. GUVI, which has an online platform for students to learn in their mother tongues, offers specialised IT courses to upskill them and make them ‘job ready’, a press release from IIT-M said on Tuesday.
GUVI offers skilling courses that are in demand in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali besides English. Through this, GUVI is bridging the gap between academia and industry.
The Zen Class Career programmes offer placement-oriented online boot camps in various in-demand domains like full-stack development, data science with advanced programming, data engineering, business analytics with digital marketing, automation testing and UI/UX, among others.
It has a meticulous course curriculum and 360-degree career guidance from professional veterans.
