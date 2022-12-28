Four including two transpersons held for robbery

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested four including two transpersons for allegedly diverting the attention of a woman and robbing her near a school in Palavakkam off East Coast Road.

The victim, Yamuna of Neelankarai was waiting outside school to pick her child up on December 20, when two trans persons asked money.

Yamuna took Rs 10 from her purse and gave them. On noticing the purse, the woman who was accompanying the transpersons told Yamuna that it was good luck if she is blessed by transpersons and asked her to give the purse to the transpersons so that they can pray for her and bless her.

Yamuna did as she was told. Minutes later, when she checked the purse, cash worth Rs 2000 was missing after which she realised she was robbed.

Based on her complaint, Neelankarai police registered a case and arrested the two transpersons- Krithika (19) and Dilsha (18) of Perambur and their accomplices, Gowri (45) of Pulianthope and Gokul Das (37), an auto driver.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.