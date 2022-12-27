Stalin visits photo expo on Rajaji

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited the photography exhibition by the department of state information and publicity on the premises of Anna Centenary Library to mark the 50th memorial day of Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji.

The photo expo portrays Rajaji's contribution to the nation as freedom fighter, scholar and politician and a person who had cordial relationships with leaders cutting across political parties.

The expo would help the younger generation to understand the life history of Rajaji and his contribution to the nation, said the CM in his social media post after visiting the expo.