Sri Lankan dies of cardiac arrest before boarding flight at airport

The deceased Ravindra of Jaffna visited Chennai a few days ago with his wife Udaya Rani (54) on a tourist visa and met their friends and relatives in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image
CHENNAI: A 63-year-old Srilankan died due to sudden cardiac arrest before boarding a flight at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the couple came to Chennai airport to board the flight to Srilanka.

Police said the couple was about to travel on the Indigo airlines flight and when they were waiting for the security checkup Ravindra suffered severe chest pain and became unconscious.

The medical team who rushed to the spot checked Ravindra and declared he died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

The airport police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case.

