Perambalur Taekwondo coach arrested on sexual abuse charges

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a contracted Taekwondo coach on charges of sexual harassment in Perambalur district. Police sources said the District Sports Officer has been booked for not acting against the complaint by the minor girls , who were being trained by the coach engaged on a contract-basis at the District Sports Hostel for Girls in the district. Acting on complaint from an Officer of the District Child Welfare Committee, The Perambalur All Women Police registered a case against the coach Dharmarajan (33) under Sec 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody. Police said the girls had complained about the misbehaviour of the coach against them to the District Sports Officer, Perambalur, Suresh (48) who failed to act on it and did not bring the issue to the notice to the police, following which he was booked under Sec 21 (1) of the Pocso Act for his failure to report to the police. The District Sports Officer was not arrested so far, sources added.