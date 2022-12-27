Other state people sans reservation alighted from train
CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tiruvottiyur on Tuesday when more than 1,000 other state passengers were made to alight from a train bound to Bengaluru after they allegedly caused chaos by taking over reserved seats belonging to other passengers and refusing to let them sit.
A group of female students lodged a complaint against some other state passengers after the latter took over their reserved seats and created a ruckus in a train bound to Guwahati via Bengaluru.
The other state passengers, including several women who were travelling unreserved, reportedly took over several reserved seats and also placed their baggage on the seats and refused to move over even after several pleas from reserved passengers.
Following the complaint, the railway police arrived at Tiruvottiyur railway station and checked the tickets of the passengers and made them alight the train if they were travelling without reservation.
