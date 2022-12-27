Bodies of four drowned men off Ennore beach retrieved

The four of them were employed as contract laborers at IOC (Indian Oil Corporation) and were staying at a rented house at Manali new town, police investigations revealed.

Police said that a group of eight had come to Ramakrishna beach near Ennore for a dip in the sea around 3:30 pm, when the four of them got washed away.

The other four attempted to rescue them, but could not after which the authorities were alerted.

Ennore police along with personnel from TNFRS rushed to the scene and conducted search operations, but the four of them were not to be found until darkness set in on Sunday.

On Monday, bodies of three persons washed ashore near ITC company in Ennore while another washed ashore near Thottikuppam.

All four bodies were moved to Government Stanley hospital for post mortem.