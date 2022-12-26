City

Twitter account of Communist Party of India (M) hacked

In his Twitter statement, the left party leader said that the official twitter account@tncpim has been hacked.
Screengrab from Twitter account of Communist Party of India (M)
Screengrab from Twitter account of Communist Party of India (M) Twitter/@kbcpim
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: K Balakrishnan, state secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), revealed that the official twitter account of the party has been hacked, on Monday.

In his Twitter statement, the left party leader said that the official twitter account@tncpim has been hacked.

"Steps have been taken to restore the account, " he said.

He also requested the followers to ignore any posts that are irrelevant to the party.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in