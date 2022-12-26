Twitter account of Communist Party of India (M) hacked

CHENNAI: K Balakrishnan, state secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), revealed that the official twitter account of the party has been hacked, on Monday.
In his Twitter statement, the left party leader said that the official twitter account@tncpim has been hacked.
"Steps have been taken to restore the account, " he said.
He also requested the followers to ignore any posts that are irrelevant to the party.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android