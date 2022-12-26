Search on for man who robbed a bank manager at Chromepet

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who attacked a bank manager at the Chromepet bus stop and snatched his gold chain and money in the wee hours of Monday.

Akilan (29) of Thuraipakkam works as a bank manager in a private bank in the locality.

Police said Akilan who went to the native for the Christmas holidays returned to Chennai on Monday early morning and was waiting for his friend near the Chromepet bus stop.

Police said at that time four men who came on two bikes threatened Akilan with sickles and snatched his two-sovereign gold chain, and Rs 1500 from him and escaped from the spot.

Later Akilan filed a complaint at the Chromepet police station and the police registered a case and are searching for the robbers with the help of CCTV near the bus stop.