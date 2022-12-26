Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Q: Inter-faith offspring must enjoy all legal rights, including succession

Now, the Maharashtra government also has jumped onto the bandwagon of states clamouring for laws against ‘love jihad’. Most often, the bogey of ‘love jihad’ is divisive and built on fake news. In some instances, they are even found to be designed to foster hatred and suspicion between religious communities. We have seen the aftermath of ‘love jihad’ cases in communally-sensitive areas. Is there a way out to ensure that private lives do not end up as political tools? Is there a way out to delink inter-religious marriages from forced conversions?

— Latha, Tiruchy

*.The term ‘love jihad’ itself was coined based on hatred. It is though now used for inter-religious marriages, the so-called “honour killing” is being practised in inter-caste marriages.

The caste organisations and religious bigots who spread venom must be banned. More than that inter-faith marriages should be made simple and the offspring from them must be made entitled to all legal rights including succession.

The legal age of marriage for women must be brought back to 18 years and the present enhancement to 21 is meaningless. A special law to punish those who indulge in violence or hatred needs to be brought in.